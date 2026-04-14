High Stakes: Backstage at The Lost Boys With Benjamin Pajak, Episode 3: The 1980s, Specifically

At only 15 years old, Benjamin Pajak is performing in his second Broadway show, this time as Sam Emerson in The Lost Boys, A New Musical. The boy wonder plays the younger brother of Michael Emerson (LJ Benet) and the son of Lucy Emerson (Tony nominee Shoshana Bean) in the rock-infused musical reimagining of the 1987 cult classic vampire flick. To document the excitement, Pajak is taking fans behind-the-scenes of the new production as Broadway.com’s latest vlogger.

As Pajak weathers a cold, he hands the camera off to his co-star, Jennifer Duka, who plays vampire hunter Alan Frog. Duka and the cast discuss pre-show rituals, fictional vacation destinations and rank their favorite film franchises. Ensemble member Cameron Loyal is interviewed about the honor and privilege of taking on the infamous "Sax Guy" character and Bean begins work on a 1000-piece, 1980s-themed puzzle. We also get a peek at Maria Wirries' (Lost Boys love interest Star) and Duka's shared dressing room, which includes some decorative, ethically-sourced possum bones.

Episodes are released weekly on Tuesdays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

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