5 Reasons to Lock In to The Fear of 13

The power of storytelling is at the heart of The Fear of 13, now playing at Broadway's James Earl Jones Theatre. The play, written by Lindsey Ferrentino and starring Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson, tells the captivating true story of Nick Yarris, who spent 22 years on death row and all the while maintained his innocence. With direction by David Cromer, the production explores the true meaning of freedom and shines a harsh light on the American criminal justice system, ultimately leaving audiences with a message of hope.

1. Brody brings it.

Yo, Adrien! Two-time Academy Award winner Brody making his Broadway debut might be reason enough to see this show. But this is no stunt cast. Brody, who earned an Olivier Award nomination for originating the lead role at London's Donmar Warehouse, breathes life into Nick Yarris' unbelievable true story. As an audience member, you can’t help but be just as captivated, charmed and devastated as Thompson's Jacki as the events play out on stage. Brody’s embodiment of the character feels natural and nuanced, as if it were written just for him. In a way, it was. Ferrentino first approached Brody with an early draft of the script, before Cromer was attached and before there was a London production at all. The two worked together over several years to develop the character, with Ferrentino often incorporating Brody’s own words and intonations to substantiate the performance. "It's Nick's story, and it's my take on Nick's story, and then it's also, I would say, Adrien's," Ferrentino told Broadway.com. "We've been able to work so closely and I've been able to tailor it exactly towards his voice and sensibilities."

2. It’s not just a story—it’s a summons.

From the very start—where the prison guard tells the audience in no uncertain terms to silence their cell phones—cast members break the fourth wall throughout the performance. Rather than taking you out of the story, this tactic serves as an invitation to close the distance. In one scene, the judge faces out to the audience as he addresses the jury, urging: "This is a capital case, so please give it your full attention as if it were you on trial, and your own life were at stake." Like Jacki, you find it difficult to remain an unbiased observer. You bear a certain responsibility to not only hear this story, but allow it to permeate your reality.

Adrien Brody as Nick Yarris and Tessa Thompson as Jacki in "The Fear of 13" (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

3. True crime. True love.

This is a true story. This is a commentary on the flaws in the American criminal justice system. But above all, this is a love story. We'd hazard a guess that the majority of individuals contemplating seeing The Fear of 13 haven't found themselves in either Nick or Jacki's shoes. But most of us have fallen in love. Ferrentino’s script and Thompson’s performance work to ground the narrative. Whether it's Jacki making a mental list of things to mention to Nick the next time they speak, or him being endeared by how she talks with her hands, these human moments underscore the impossibility of the situation and make it feel all the more real.

4. Moments that sing (and surprise you).

While this is a straight play, there are two notable scenes in the show in which music advances the narrative. You'll go from holding your breath hearing Nick's unflinching description of how death row inmates are treated by the guards, to having it taken away by the gorgeous, a cappella performances of Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes, Michael Cavinder and the rest of the prison choir. The humor throughout the show is another welcome surprise. Believe it or not, this show is funny. Nick's jokes illustrate his playful personality and bring levity to understandably serious circumstances. An aside to the audience about an Oscar-worthy performance hits just the right note delivered by Brody, while a quip from Thompson about Bed Bath & Beyond evokes laughter amid a heartbreaking revelation.

The company of "The Fear of 13" (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

5. Cromer’s precision makes it all land.

Tony-winning director Cromer's precision is at play in The Fear of 13. His minimalist style heightens the emotion and authenticity. Though a prison is far from an intimate space, and set, lighting and sound design are used effectively to highlight the severity of the environment, Cromer's direction helps guide the audience through the action as it unfolds. Pieces of Nick's story come together out of order, but rather than having a disorienting effect, the choice ensures that the ending—which goes back to the beginning—truly hits home.

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