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Go Way Down to Hadestown With Jordan Tyson as Your Backstage Guide

Broadway's current Eurydice gives a backstage tour featuring J. Harrison Ghee, Joshua Colley and her turquoise dressing room

Behind the Scenes
by Jonah de Forest • Apr 16, 2026
Jordan Tyson

What to Know

  • Jordan Tyson, who stars as Eurydice in Hadestown on Broadway, takes viewers backstage at the Walter Kerr Theatre for a behind-the-scenes tour
  • The video features interactions with J. Harrison Ghee and Joshua Colley along with backstage artwork
  • Tyson also shows her dressing room filled with personal touches, including some of Morgan Dudley's decor and a wig from Tyson’s Broadway run in Gypsy

Jordan Tyson currently stars as Eurydice in Hadestown on Broadway. The rising star took Broadway.com backstage at the Walter Kerr Theatre. Watch the video below to get the full tour, including a run-in with her "show bestie" J. Harrison Ghee (Hermes), who dispenses both makeup advice and life advice. Tyson also has a confab with her "show boyfriend" Joshua Colley, who plays Orpheus, and gives us a peek at some vibrant drawings pasted on the walls backstage. Finally, Tyson lets us into her turquoise-toned dressing room, which includes moss decorations from previous Eurydice, Morgan Dudley, an Audre Lorde poster, her slinky Eurydice slip and the wig she wore as June in the recent Broadway revival of Gypsy.


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