Go Way Down to Hadestown With Jordan Tyson as Your Backstage Guide

Jordan Tyson currently stars as Eurydice in Hadestown on Broadway. The rising star took Broadway.com backstage at the Walter Kerr Theatre. Watch the video below to get the full tour, including a run-in with her "show bestie" J. Harrison Ghee (Hermes), who dispenses both makeup advice and life advice. Tyson also has a confab with her "show boyfriend" Joshua Colley, who plays Orpheus, and gives us a peek at some vibrant drawings pasted on the walls backstage. Finally, Tyson lets us into her turquoise-toned dressing room, which includes moss decorations from previous Eurydice, Morgan Dudley, an Audre Lorde poster, her slinky Eurydice slip and the wig she wore as June in the recent Broadway revival of Gypsy.



Get tickets to Hadestown!