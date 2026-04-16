Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson Celebrate Opening Night of The Fear of 13 on Broadway

Lindsey Ferrentino, Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson and David Cromer (Photo: Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
The Fear of 13 has opened on Broadway, telling the incredible true story of Nick Yarris, who spent more than two decades on death row for a crime he insists he did not commit. The cast is led by two-time Oscar winner Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson, who celebrated opening night by stepping out on the red carpet. They were joined by Yarris, their castmates, the production's creative team and a host of stars, including Anna Wintour, Mamie Gummer and Rebecca Hall. Check out the shots and full gallery below to see the stars and VIPs in action.