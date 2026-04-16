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Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson Celebrate Opening Night of The Fear of 13 on Broadway

The Fear of 13 subject Nick Yarris and celebrity guests hit the red carpet for the opening night of the new production

Photo Op
by Jonah de Forest • Apr 16, 2026
Lindsey Ferrentino, Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson and David Cromer
(Photo: Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • The Fear of 13 has officially opened on Broadway, bringing the true story of Nick Yarris to the stage
  • Oscar winner Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson led the opening night celebration on the red carpet
  • Nick Yarris, the cast, the creative team and celebrity guests including Anna Wintour, Mamie Gummer and Rebecca Hall were on hand for the Broadway opening

The Fear of 13 has opened on Broadway, telling the incredible true story of Nick Yarris, who spent more than two decades on death row for a crime he insists he did not commit. The cast is led by two-time Oscar winner Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson, who celebrated opening night by stepping out on the red carpet. They were joined by Yarris, their castmates, the production's creative team and a host of stars, including Anna Wintour, Mamie Gummer and Rebecca Hall. Check out the shots and full gallery below to see the stars and VIPs in action.

Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson celebrate their Broadway debuts in The Fear of 13. (Photo: Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Adrien Brody poses on the opening night carpet of The Fear of 13 with Nick Yarris, whose story serves as the basis for the play. (Photo: Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Tessa Thompson, who makes her Broadway debut as Jacki in The Fear of 13, looks radiant in a peony-adorned dress on the show’s opening night. (Photo: Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Adrien Brody makes his Broadway debut in The Fear of 13 as Nick Yarris. (Photo: Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
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