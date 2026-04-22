5 Reasons to See Beaches on Broadway—The Wind Beneath Your Wings Awaits

The musical adaptation of Beaches has arrived on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre. Based on Iris Rainer Dart’s bestselling novel about a decades-spanning friendship, the production stars Jessica Vosk as Cee Cee Bloom, a flamboyant performer, and Kelli Barrett as her bookish bestie, Bertie White. Rainer’s book served as the basis for a 1988 film starring Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey, which helped cement Beaches’ status as one of pop culture’s great tearjerkers. Read on for reasons to see this friendship unfold in musical form.

Jessica Vosk as Cee Cee in “Beaches” (Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

1. Vosk’s Turn

Vosk is a fan favorite among theatergoers; known for her powerhouse vocals, irreverent humor and divalicious stage presence. These qualities are front and center in her performance as the scrappy star-to-be-turned-variety-show host Cee Cee Bloom. Her voice soars, particularly with the song “Real Woman,” which shows off her comedic chops and brassy belt. It's a role that fits like a glove.

Kelli Barrett as Bertie in “Beaches” (Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

2. Bet on Barrett

Barrett may have less of a flashy role than Vosk but she is equally magnetic as the genteel Bertie White. Early on, we see Bertie start to break out of her shell with the musical number “Brand New Me.” With clear-toned vocals, Barrett relays an excitable sense of self discovery that’s wholly endearing. By the second act, Bertie has a young daughter and Barrett’s tender moments of motherhood tug on heartstrings. Her sensitive rendering of Bertie emphasizes the oil-and-water nature of the central relationship.

The cast of "Beaches" (Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

3. The Strength of Sisterhood

How often do we get to see stories on stage centered on female friendship? Men come and go in Beaches, but the real love story is between Cee Cee and Bertie. Vosk and Barrett are completely believable as two women with a complicated but deeply heartfelt entanglement with one another. Throughout the course of the show, we see Cee Cee and Bertie go from pen pals to roommates to surrogate family members with periods of estrangement along the way. For anyone who has experienced the slings and arrows of longstanding friendship, Beaches will strike a chord.

Zeya Grace as Little Bertie and Samantha Schwartz as Little Cee Cee in "Beaches" (Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

4. Little Performers, Big Talent

Samantha Schwartz and Zeya Grace play Little Cee Cee and Little Bertie, respectively. The young performers take us back to the central duo’s childhood through a chance encounter on the boardwalk. Schwartz is full of pint-sized bravado, wielding a cigarette and a feather boa. Her number “Watchin’ a Star” is aptly titled, considering Schwartz’s preternatural star power. Harper Burns, another young talent in the cast, is responsible for some of the most heartbreaking moments in the show as Bertie’s daughter, Nina. The Yiddish lesson that Little Cee Cee gives to Little Bertie will have you kvelling.

Jessica Vosk as Cee Cee and Kelli Barrett as Bertie in "Beaches" (Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

5. Tissues, please!

For many of us, Beaches brings to mind a night-in with your BFF, where you saddle up with a glass of wine and some popcorn for a cathartic cry. The musical similarly evokes a comfort watch experience, hitting the emotional beats of the story with strident pacing and an ample dose of humor. Whether you get weepy at dog food commercials or haven’t shed a tear since Smash went off the air, Beaches will likely make you misty-eyed. It’s the perfect show to attend with your bestie, and you'll hug them a little tighter afterward.

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