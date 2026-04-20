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'It's Pretty Miraculous': Adrien Brody Talks His Broadway Debut in The Fear of 13 at Opening Night

Brody, Tessa Thompson and the cast celebrate opening night of the gripping true story on Broadway

On the Scene
by Sophia Rubino • Apr 20, 2026
Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson

What to Know

  • The Fear of 13 opened on Broadway April 15, starring Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson in their Broadway debuts, directed by Tony winner David Cromer
  • The play, adapted by Lindsey Ferrentino from the documentary of the same name, tells the true story of Nick Yarris and transferred after a sold-out West End run
  • Cast and creatives highlight the show’s themes of injustice and its powerful impact on live audiences during opening night celebrations

The Fear of 13, Lindsey Ferrentino’s play based on the documentary of the same name, opened on Broadway on April 15. Directed by Tony winner David Cromer, the production transferred to Broadway after its sold out West End run. Stars Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson hit the red carpet along with the rest of the cast and creative team, and spoke with Broadway.com about bringing this incredible true story to the stage.

Making his Broadway debut, two-time Academy Award winning actor Brody plays Nick Yarris, the real life subject of the play. “To still find ways of exploring work that I’ve done for a lifetime, and learn new things and be excited by it—it’s pretty miraculous,” he says. “To tell Nick’s story and how that story speaks to pervasive injustice, and to speak to that through creative work on the stage, communing with an audience; it’s just really beautiful.”

Thompson, also in her Broadway debut, is discovering new things every night on Broadway. “It’s fascinating,” she says, “particularly for someone like my character who is speaking to the audience, but also trying to understand herself and her own choices.”

Ephraim Sykes, who plays Man 4 in The Fear of 13, notes the power of a silent audience. “I love being a part of a show where I know everybody’s on the edge of their seat, wondering what is going to happen next.”

Ferrentino is excited to finally share this story with an American audience. She remarks how special it is, especially “in a country and a culture where we are all complicit in creating a system that makes stories like Nick’s."

 

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