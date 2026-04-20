Dance Moms Star Nia Sioux to Join 11 to Midnight Off-Broadway

Dance Moms star Nia Sioux returns to off-Broadway to join viral dance duo Austin and Marideth Telenko (Cost n' Mayor), in the cast of 11 to Midnight. Sioux will perform for a strictly limited 3-week engagement, with her first performance on May 15th. The show previously announced an extension and will now be playing at The Orpheum Theater through May 31.

Sioux will be accompanied by content creator and Broadway vet JJ Niemann, Brendon Chan, Kati Simon, Ache Richardson, Makenzie Olsen, Tyson Hill and swings Kristalyn Gill and Jake Urban. 11 to Midnight currently features Glee fan favorite Heather Morris, who is set to leave the production May 11.

Sioux appeared on the Lifetime reality series Dance Moms for seven seasons; an experience that she chronicled in her bestselling memoir Bottom of the Pyramid. She also had a regular role on the popular soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful and made her off-Broadway debut opposite Darlene Love in the musical Trip of Love. Sioux has amassed over 15 million followers on social media.

11 to Midnight takes place at a New Year’s Eve party in the city, where seven friends drink champagne, fall in love and toast to new beginnings. Conceived by Cost n’ Mayor, the production features high-energy choreography paired with a genre-hopping soundtrack.

Get tickets to 11 to Midnight!