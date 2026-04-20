Rose Byrne, Kelli O’Hara & More Shine on Opening Night of Fallen Angels

Halos and wings were concealed on the opening night carpet of Fallen Angels, giving the company an opportunity to show off their earthly glam on April 19. Directed by Scott Ellis and written by Nöel Coward, Fallen Angels has floated down to the Todd Haimes Theatre. Take a look at photos of stars Rose Byrne, Kelli O’Hara and more.

The company of Fallen Angels on Broadway—Mark Consuelos, Aasif Mandvi, Rose Byrne, Kelli O'Hara, Tracee Chimo and Christopher Fitzgerald—pose on the opening night carpet. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Kelli O’Hara, who plays Julia Sterroll in Fallen Angels, sports her character's signature color fused with her co-star’s. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Recent Oscar nominee Rose Byrne returns to Broadway as Jane Banbury in Fallen Angels. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

In his Broadway debut, Mark Consuelos plays Maurice Duclos in Fallen Angels. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

As Willy Banbury in Fallen Angels, Christopher Fitzgerald adds another Broadway credit to his resume on opening night. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Tracee Chimo plays Saunders in Fallen Angels on Broadway, where she looks period-appropriate on the opening night carpet. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Aasif Mandvi looks sharp on the opening night carpet of Fallen Angels on Broadway, in which he plays Fred Sterroll. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Understudies Tina Benko, Christopher Innvar, Max Gordon Moore and Laura Shoop celebrate the opening night of Fallen Angels on Broadway. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

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