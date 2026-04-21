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High Stakes: Backstage at The Lost Boys With Benjamin Pajak, Episode 4: Freeze!

Shoshana Bean treats the cast to ice cream, school groups fill the theater and the company prepares for a “soft freeze”

High Stakes
by Jonah de Forest • Apr 21, 2026
Benjamin Pajak

What to Know

  • Benjamin Pajak continues his Broadway.com vlog for The Lost Boys, A New Musical as the cast approaches “soft freeze” during previews at the Palace Theatre
  • The episode features Shoshana Bean surprising the company with an ice cream truck and reflecting on Pajak’s growth during the production
  • Backstage moments include audience reactions from school groups and Brian Flores doing a Dracula impression

At only 15 years old, Benjamin Pajak is performing in his second Broadway show, this time as Sam Emerson in The Lost Boys, A New Musical. The boy wonder plays the younger brother of Michael Emerson (LJ Benet) and the son of Lucy Emerson (Tony nominee Shoshana Bean) in the rock-infused musical reimagining of the 1987 cult classic vampire flick. To document the excitement, Pajak is taking fans behind-the-scenes of the new production as Broadway.com’s latest vlogger.

Things are ramping up over at the Palace Theatre as the cast of The Lost Boys prepares for a "soft freeze," wherein no more major changes can be made to the show during their remaining preview period. To celebrate, Bean rents out an ice cream truck and treats her castmates to some frozen confections. She also sings the praises of Pajak and comments on his personal growth throughout the course of the production. Plus, Pajak discusses a raucous trio of school groups who went to see the show and Brian Flores (who plays Marko) does his best Dracula impression.

Episodes are released weekly on Tuesdays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

 

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Shoshana Bean

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