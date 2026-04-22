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Matthew Saldívar to Join The Great Gatsby on Broadway as Meyer Wolfsheim

Saldívar steps in for Eric Anderson in The Great Gatsby, while Anderson returns to Moulin Rouge! The Musical

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by Sophia Rubino • Apr 22, 2026
Matthew Saldívar
(Photo: C/o Vivacity)

What to Know

  • Matthew Saldívar joins The Great Gatsby on Broadway as Meyer Wolfsheim, beginning performances on May 11
  • Saldívar steps in for Eric Anderson, who is taking a temporary leave of absence from the production to reprise the role of Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical
  • The current Gatsby Broadway cast includes Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney and Corbin Bleu, alongside Samantha Pauly, John Behlmann, Linedy Genao and Charlie Pollock

We’re not being shady! Matthew Saldívar will join the Broadway company of The Great Gatsby on May 11 as Meyer Wolfsheim, stepping in for current actor Eric Anderson as Anderson returns to the role of Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Saldívar made his Broadway debut in The Wedding Singer. His other Broadway credits include Grease, Peter and the Starcatcher, Honeymoon in Vegas and Bernhardt/Hamlet.

Saldívar joins current stars Eva Noblezada as Daisy Buchanan and Reeve Carney as Jay Gatsby, with Corbin Bleu as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, John Behlmann as Tom Buchanan, Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson and Charlie Pollock as George Wilson.

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