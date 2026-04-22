Matthew Saldívar to Join The Great Gatsby on Broadway as Meyer Wolfsheim

We’re not being shady! Matthew Saldívar will join the Broadway company of The Great Gatsby on May 11 as Meyer Wolfsheim, stepping in for current actor Eric Anderson as Anderson returns to the role of Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Saldívar made his Broadway debut in The Wedding Singer. His other Broadway credits include Grease, Peter and the Starcatcher, Honeymoon in Vegas and Bernhardt/Hamlet.

Saldívar joins current stars Eva Noblezada as Daisy Buchanan and Reeve Carney as Jay Gatsby, with Corbin Bleu as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, John Behlmann as Tom Buchanan, Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson and Charlie Pollock as George Wilson.

Get tickets to The Great Gatsby!