5 Reasons to Give Yourself Over to Absolute Pleasure—Rocky Horror Is Back

Richard O’Brien’s rollicking musical The Rocky Horror Show has rolled back into town, with Tony winner Sam Pinkleton directing a new Broadway revival of the cult classic to end all cult classics. Luke Evans makes his Broadway debut as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a mad scientist who sports fishnets and wills a muscle man into being with the help of his ragtag group of underlings. Read on for reasons why you should come up to the lab and see what’s on the slab at Studio 54.

1. Luke Evans lets loose.

Evans (Clash of the Titans, The Hobbit trilogy) has a big pair of heels to fill as Dr. Frank-N-Furter. He is, of course, competing with the memory of Tim Curry, who originated the role of Frank and was immortalized in Rocky Horror’s beloved film adaptation. Any doubts about whether the Welsh actor lives up to the challenge are squashed from the moment he steps on stage, launching into his character’s signature number, “Sweet Transvestite” with bawdy aplomb. His portrayal of Frank is that of an “off with their heads”-style Killer Queen supercharged with testosterone. He commands every scene he’s in, whether he’s barking orders, wielding an axe or seducing his houseguests. When Evans performs Frank’s 11 o'clock number, “I’m Going Home,” it’s a devastating pivot into vulnerability that pierces through his seemingly Teflon veneer. You’re not going to want to miss this bravura Broadway debut.

Juliette Lewis, Andrew Durand, Stephanie Hsu and Amber Gray in "The Rocky Horror Show" (Photo: Joan Marcus)

2. Take in a cast of super heroes.

This revival shines with an eclectic cast, featuring Rachel Dratch, Andrew Durand, Amber Gray, Harvey Guillén, Stephanie Hsu, Juliette Lewis, Josh Rivera and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez along with Evans. In an interview with Broadway.com, Pinkleton said, "The very first thing I said about the show when I was meeting with the casting directors was that I wanted it to be a group of people that you look at and you're like, 'How did those people end up together?'" Pinkleton’s directive has resulted in an appealing assemblage of oddballs who are completely simpatico with one another in terms of tone and pace. Lewis makes for a delightfully strange Magenta (one of Frank's stewards who harbors an agenda of her own) and delivers the opening number, “Science Fiction Double Feature” with the reverence of a hymn. Durand and Hsu are pitch perfect as Brad and Janet, the guileless young couple who are ensnared in Frank’s operation. As Rocky, Frank’s singlet-clad creation, Rivera is a particular standout. The American Sports Story star takes a part that could easily be played as a brainless beefcake and imbues the character with wide-eyed sincerity, acrobatic physicality and the occasional burst of brattitude. This group of performers project such joy in what they’re doing that it’s impossible not to be infected, so much so that you’ll be itching for a chance to return before the final curtain comes down.

3. It's just as sketchy as it should be over at the Frankenstein Place.

The inherent conundrum of staging Rocky Horror on a large scale is how you balance the scrappy, punk rock sensibility of the material with the production value audiences expect from a Broadway musical. Leave it to Oh, Mary! director Pinkleton to bring the best of both worlds. This iteration of Rocky Horror is heavy on D.I.Y. charm: mannequins, string lights, tinsel, glitter and decorations that one might find at a Spirit Halloween are all used in inventive ways. By the same merit, the scenic design by the collective dots is astonishing and Jane Cox’s lighting is so meticulous that nearly every beat is underscored by a vivid shift in color. All of this is compounded by the atmospheric environment of Studio 54, replete with baroque chandeliers, cobwebs, plastic skeletons and tin foil adorned seats. From the moment you enter the theater, you are immersed in Rocky Horror’s blend of B movie schlock and after-hours decadence.

Amber Gray, Juliette Lewis, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Andrew Durand in "The Rocky Horror Show" (Photo: Joan Marcus)

4. You'll really love that rock 'n' roll.

What a thrill it is to hear O’Brien’s score live, in all its glam rock glory! From the moment "Science Fiction Double Feature" kicks the show into gear with those instantly recognizable opening chords, the party has begun. This Rocky Horror offers the chance to experience iconic songs like “Time Warp,” “Touch-A Touch-A Touch-Me” and “Dammit Janet” brought to life by an electric five-piece band. Special shout out to Lynn Ligammari, who mans the saxophone and really lets it rip on “Hot Patootie.”

5. Absolute pleasure awaits.

Rocky Horror has become such a pop culture staple that it can be easy to forget just how deliciously transgressive it is to begin with. Seeing The Rocky Horror Show on stage elicits the thrills and chills that many experienced when first introduced to the material, on stage or film. Skin is bared, innocence is lost and liberation is found in “sins of the flesh.” In the hands of Pinkleton, this production is more than a campy romp—it has a genuinely erotic pulse that makes for a sexy night out.

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