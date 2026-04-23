Beaches, Starring Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett, Opens on Broadway in Splashy Style

"Beaches" stars Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
The sea-son’s newest musical, Beaches, opened on April 22, with the cast and VIPs gathering to shell-ebrate. Directed by Lonny Price and Matt Cowart, the musical adaptation of Iris Rainer Dart’s bestselling novel-turned-film is making waves at Broadway's Majestic Theatre. Molly Ringwald, Todrick Hall and more felt the wind beneath their wings as they walked the carpet. Check out the photo highlights and the gallery below for more Beaches.