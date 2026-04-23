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Beaches, Starring Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett, Opens on Broadway in Splashy Style

See who washed ashore at the Majestic Theatre for the new musical’s debut

Photo Op
by Sophia Rubino • Apr 23, 2026
"Beaches" stars Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • The new musical Beaches opened on April 22 at the Majestic Theatre
  • The stage adaptation of Iris Rainer Dart’s novel and film is directed by Lonny Price and Matt Cowart
  • Legendary songwriter Mike Stoller composed the score of the new Broadway musical

The sea-son’s newest musical, Beaches, opened on April 22, with the cast and VIPs gathering to shell-ebrate. Directed by Lonny Price and Matt Cowart, the musical adaptation of Iris Rainer Dart’s bestselling novel-turned-film is making waves at Broadway's Majestic Theatre. Molly Ringwald, Todrick Hall and more felt the wind beneath their wings as they walked the carpet. Check out the photo highlights and the gallery below for more Beaches.

Jessica Vosk plays Cee Cee Bloom in Beaches. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Kelli Barrett on the opening night of Beaches on Broadway, in which she stars as Bertie White. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
“Wind Beneath My Wings” songwriter Jeff Silbar and wife Lisa Silbar attend the opening night of Beaches, the new musical featuring his iconic song. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Beaches team, composer Mike Stoller, scribe Iris Rainer Dart and producer Jennifer Maloney are happy clams on the opening night of the new Broadway musical. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here

 

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