Operation Mincemeat Drops First Look Photos of New Broadway Cast

Attention agents: top secret photos of Operation Mincemeat’s new recruits have been released. Look closely at the new cast of mighty Mincemeat actors Julia Knitel as Ewen Montagu and others, Jeff Kready as Hester Leggatt and others, Brandon Contreras as Charles Cholmondeley and others, Jessi Kirtley as Jean Leslie and others and Amanda Jill Robinson as Johnny Bevan and others. Report to the John Golden Theatre for an in-person look at the shapeshifting ensemble.

Julia Knitel as Ewen Montagu in Operation Mincemeat (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Jeff Kready as Hester Leggatt in Operation Mincemeat (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Brandon Contreras as Charles Cholmondeley in Operation Mincemeat (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The cast of Operation Mincemeat (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The cast of Operation Mincemeat (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

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