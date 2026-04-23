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Operation Mincemeat Drops First Look Photos of New Broadway Cast

Classified photos introduce Julia Knitel, Jeff Kready and more undercover operatives

First Look
by Sophia Rubino • Apr 23, 2026
The cast of "Operation Mincemeat"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

What to Know

  • Operation Mincemeat debuts photos of its new Broadway cast
  • Julia Knitel, Jeff Kready, Brandon Contreras, Jessi Kirtley and Amanda Jill Robinson fill out the cast of the musical comedy
  • Each actor takes on multiple roles, continuing the show’s fast-paced, quick-change spy comedy format

Attention agents: top secret photos of Operation Mincemeat’s new recruits have been released. Look closely at the new cast of mighty Mincemeat actors Julia Knitel as Ewen Montagu and others, Jeff Kready as Hester Leggatt and others, Brandon Contreras as Charles Cholmondeley and others, Jessi Kirtley as Jean Leslie and others and Amanda Jill Robinson as Johnny Bevan and others. Report to the John Golden Theatre for an in-person look at the shapeshifting ensemble.

Julia Knitel as Ewen Montagu in Operation Mincemeat (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Jeff Kready as Hester Leggatt in Operation Mincemeat (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Brandon Contreras as Charles Cholmondeley in Operation Mincemeat (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
The cast of Operation Mincemeat (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
The cast of Operation Mincemeat (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
View the Full Gallery Here

 

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