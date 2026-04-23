Odds and Ends: Paul Giamatti, Tatiana Maslany & John Turturro Lead Rhinoceros in Boston, Man of La Mancha Concert Cast Set & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

A Trio of Stars Poach Rhinoceros

As previously reported, American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) is staging Eugène Ionesco's absurdist parable Rhinoceros at at the Loeb Drama Center from August 12 through September 20 under the direction of Tony winner Diane Paulus. Initial casting has now been announced, with Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers, Cinderella Man) as Jean, Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black, Network on Broadway) as Daisy and Emmy winner John Turturro (The Big Lebowski, Severance) as Bérenger. Written in the wake of World War II, Ionesco's play explores the social conundrum that occurs when people start physically transforming into rhinoceroses. Originally penned in French, this production will work from a translation by Derek Prouse. Complete casting and creative team will be announced at a later date.

Don Quixote Rides Again

The star-studded cast of Lincoln Center Theater's staged concert of Man of La Mancha has been announced, with internationally renowned tenor Rolando Villazón leading the charge as Cervantes/Don Quxiote. The cast also includes Lindsay Mendez as Aldonza/Dulcinea, Harvey Guillén as Sancho Panza, Phillip Boykin as Governor/Barber, Patrick Page as Captain of the Inquisition/Innkeeper, Adam Dannheisser as Duke/Dr. Sanson Carrasco/Knight of the Mirrors, J. Harrison Ghee as Padre, Bonnie Milligan as Maria, Maria Bilbao as Antonia, and Olivia Hernandez as Housekeeper/Fermina. Originally mounted on Broadway in 1965, Man of La Mancha tells the story of Cervantes, a fantastically minded fellow who believes himself to be a knight, pursuing adventure and attempting to woo Aldonza, a part-time sex worker. The winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Man of La Mancha is perhaps best known for introducing the standard “The Impossible Dream.” LCT’s one night only concert will take place May 18 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. In the meantime, you can catch Guillén as Eddie/Dr. Scott in the Broadway revival of The Rocky Horror Show and Ghee, a Tony winner for their star turn in Some Like It Hot, as Hermes in Hadestown.

Samantha Barks as Fantine in "Les Misérables The Arena Concert Spectacular" (Photo: Matt Crockett)

A Joy Ride at the Old Vic (and Other U.K. Dispatches)

Start your engines, because a musical adaptation of Thelma & Louise is headed to London. Based on the 1991 film starring Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis, this stage version will feature a score by indie musician Neko Case and a book by Callie Khouri, who is working from the screenplay for which she won an Oscar. Amy Lennox and Rachel Tucker will play Thelma Dickinson and Louise Sawyer, respectively, a pair of friends whose weekend getaway devolves into an escape from the law. Trip Cullman, who currently helms Becky Shaw on Broadway, will direct. This buzzy new production is set to run September 3–October 24 at the Old Vic Theatre.

In other London news, Tom Stoppard’s mathematically-minded masterwork Arcadia will transfer from the Old Vic to the West End's Duke of York’s Theatre for a run from June 20–September 12. This will be the first West End production of Stoppard’s work to be staged since his passing last fall. Also on the West End, Christine Baranski (Mamma Mia!, The Gilded Age) and Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me, Saltburn) have been tapped to star in Noël Coward’s comedy Hay Fever. The comedy of manners about a family of egotistical actors will be staged at Wyndham’s Theatre from September 22–December 12.

Samantha Barks, who recently announced to play Fantine in Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall, will also play the part from May 18—May 23 at the Sondheim Theatre on the West End. Barks notably played Éponine in Les Miz’ 2012 film adaptation.

John Proctor Will School the West End

Last year, Kimberly Belflower’s incisive comedy John Proctor is the Villain was a runaway Broadway hit and is currently being adapted into a feature film starring Sadie Sink, who received a Tony nomination for her performance as Shelby Holcomb. The excitement doesn’t stop there, as John Proctor is now transferring to the West End for a limited engagement from February 2–April 24, 2027 at Wyndham’s Theatre after selling out its initial U.K. run at London’s Royal Court Theatre. Danya Taymor will return to direct the production, having helmed the Broadway and Royal Court production. In a joint statement Belflower and Taymor said, "Bringing John Proctor is the Villain to the West End is a true honor and profound joy for us, especially on the heels of its very witchy U.K. debut in the Royal Court's 70th anniversary season. The play has been igniting London audiences, and we have fallen deeply in love with this great city. We are so grateful that our spells worked and more people will be able to see the play here—and come back again and again—at the incredible Wyndham’s Theatre in 2027." John Proctor depicts a group of high schoolers in rural Georgia reckoning with the #MeToo movement.

Cynthia Erivo at the 78th Annual Tony Awards (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Cynthia’s State of Grace

Wicked megawatt Cynthia Erivo has an exciting new film project on the horizon—and it’s a musical. The Tony winning talent has been tapped to play South African singer and civil rights activist Miriam 'Mama Africa' Makeba in The Road Home, with filming set to begin this June. The film will focus on Makeba’s controversial collaboration with Paul Simon on his Graceland tour and her fight to end apartheid in her native country. Guy Pearce (The Brutalist, L.A. Confidential) will co-star as anti-apartheid advocate ​​Archbishop Trevor Huddleston alongside Thabo Rametsi (Gamechangers) as Hugh Masekela, a South African jazz musician who also worked with Simon. Bill Condon will direct the project from a screenplay by Micahel Bronner. Condon is no stranger to movie musicals, having directed the big screen adaptations of Dreamgirls and Kiss of the Spider Woman. Though further details remain under wraps, we cannot wait to hear Erivo belt to the high heavens in surround sound again. *Insert Elphaba battle cry here!*

P.S.

Aladdin on Broadway will factor into three episodes of the long-running ABC soap General Hospital. Michael James Scott—who makes wishes come true eight times a week as Genie—will play himself, and the first two episodes of the arc will feature the New Amsterdam Theatre as a location. In the third episode, Scott will perform a jazzy rendition of “Friend Like Me.” The Aladdin episodes will air April 22, 23 and May 4. Now if we could just get Days of our Lives to return our emails about a Titanique crossover...