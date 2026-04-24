Go Backstage at Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) on Broadway With Sam Tutty & Christiani Pitts

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) eight times a week at the Longacre Theatre. They also belt, boogie and form a believable connection onstage. Almost six months into their Broadway run, stars Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts are far from strangers, as evidenced by the pair's giggly interactions backstage ahead of a Wednesday matinee performance. Broadway.com got a behind-the-scenes look at the performers' pre-show routines, along with updates on how they're both feeling now that they've settled in.

We're popping the cork, are you ready? Take a trip to New York and see the Two Strangers preparing for curtain in the backstage photos and full gallery below.

"That golden retriever energy, it's such a trap for an actor. You can ask yourself, why aren't people laughing at me? It's because you're overperforming," Tutty shares, reflecting on how his portrayal of Dougal has developed. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

"Backstage, right before we start, I love to come up with why my character is running late. I have a lot of fun with that," Pitts reveals of getting into Robin's headspace. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

"My favorite part of the contract is in the middle, because that's when you're at your truest," Tutty shares. "It's nice being in a really amazing swing and a rhythm." (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

"It really feels like we share the world in a lot of ways. Because it's just the two of us, when one person is out, 50% of the show is different," Pitts says of the close relationship between herself, Tutty and their standbys. "We found it really important to make sure we're connected on and off stage, so it's not hard to develop that chemistry right there on the spot, which is really nice." (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

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