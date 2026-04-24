Go Backstage at Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) on Broadway With Sam Tutty & Christiani Pitts

Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) eight times a week at the Longacre Theatre. They also belt, boogie and form a believable connection onstage. Almost six months into their Broadway run, stars Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts are far from strangers, as evidenced by the pair's giggly interactions backstage ahead of a Wednesday matinee performance. Broadway.com got a behind-the-scenes look at the performers' pre-show routines, along with updates on how they're both feeling now that they've settled in.
We're popping the cork, are you ready? Take a trip to New York and see the Two Strangers preparing for curtain in the backstage photos and full gallery below.