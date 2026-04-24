Don’t Dream It—See It: The Rocky Horror Show Broadway Opening Night Photos

Sam Pinkleton and the cast of "The Rocky Horror Show" (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

It’s just a jump to the left, and then a step to the right on the opening night carpet of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, which opened on Broadway on April 23. Directed by Tony winner Sam Pinkleton, the cult-classic revival is making a lab out of Studio 54. The cast and crew walked the carpet before the show, and boy, did they look astounding. Check out the photo highlights and gallery below.

Luke Evans makes his Broadway debut as Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show, in heels. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Juliette Lewis might be making her Broadway debut as Magenta in The Rocky Horror Show, but she serves in silver on the opening night carpet. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez makes her Broadway debut as Columbia in The Rocky Horror Show, ditching her cherry bob for long, luscious locks on the opening night carpet. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Rachel Dratch sparkles on the opening night carpet of The Rocky Horror Show, before taking on the role of Narrator. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

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