Don’t Dream It—See It: The Rocky Horror Show Broadway Opening Night Photos

Sam Pinkleton and the cast of "The Rocky Horror Show" (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
It’s just a jump to the left, and then a step to the right on the opening night carpet of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, which opened on Broadway on April 23. Directed by Tony winner Sam Pinkleton, the cult-classic revival is making a lab out of Studio 54. The cast and crew walked the carpet before the show, and boy, did they look astounding. Check out the photo highlights and gallery below.