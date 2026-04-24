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Farmer's Daughter Diaries: Backstage at Schmigadoon! With McKenzie Kurtz, Episode 6: Opening Night Delight

The final installment of Farmer’s Daughter Diaries features red carpet prep and the cast’s legacy robe ceremony

Farmer's Daughter Diaries
by Jonah de Forest • Apr 24, 2026
McKenzie Kurtz

What to Know

  • McKenzie Kurtz closes out her six-episode Broadway.com vlog Farmer’s Daughter Diaries as Schmigadoon! officially opens at the Nederlander Theatre
  • In the final episode, Kurtz prepares for Schmigadoon! opening night and heads to the red carpet in a floral gown
  • The vlog also captures the cast’s legacy robe ceremony, where Broadway debut performers Ayaan Diop and Miles McNicoll, along with ensemble member Afra Hines, are recognized onstage

McKenzie Kurtz plays the flirtatious and fun-loving ingénue Betsy in Schmigadoon!, which began performances at the Nederlander Theatre on April 4. The Broadway favorite, who has starred in WickedFrozen and The Heart of Rock and Roll, is taking fans behind the scenes during rehearsals and into previews with her six-episode vlog, Farmer's Daughter Diaries.

It's our last vlog with dear Kurtz! In the final installment of her series, she gears up for opening night and gets glam in a ravishing floral-print gown for the red carpet. On stage, the Schmigadoon! gang partakes in the legacy robe ceremony, where the kids in the cast making their Broadway debut (Ayaan Diop, who plays Carson, and his alternate Miles McNicoll) are shouted out, and the robe is presented to ensemble member Afra Hines. Everyone gets a little teary-eyed. Happy trails!

You can catch highlights of Farmer's Daughter Diaries on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.


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