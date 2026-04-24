Farmer's Daughter Diaries: Backstage at Schmigadoon! With McKenzie Kurtz, Episode 6: Opening Night Delight

McKenzie Kurtz plays the flirtatious and fun-loving ingénue Betsy in Schmigadoon!, which began performances at the Nederlander Theatre on April 4. The Broadway favorite, who has starred in Wicked, Frozen and The Heart of Rock and Roll, is taking fans behind the scenes during rehearsals and into previews with her six-episode vlog, Farmer's Daughter Diaries.

It's our last vlog with dear Kurtz! In the final installment of her series, she gears up for opening night and gets glam in a ravishing floral-print gown for the red carpet. On stage, the Schmigadoon! gang partakes in the legacy robe ceremony, where the kids in the cast making their Broadway debut (Ayaan Diop, who plays Carson, and his alternate Miles McNicoll) are shouted out, and the robe is presented to ensemble member Afra Hines. Everyone gets a little teary-eyed. Happy trails!

You can catch highlights of Farmer's Daughter Diaries on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.



Get tickets to Schmigadoon!