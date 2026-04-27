It’s Just a Jump to Broadway! The Rocky Horror Show Opens at Studio 54

The Rocky Horror Show is officially open at Studio 54, with the cast and director Sam Pinkleton celebrating on the opening night carpet on April 23. After months of rehearsal, the revival of Richard O’Brien’s cult classic is as highly anticipated by the company as it is by Broadway audiences. Broadway.com was on the scene as the group got candid about bringing the production to life.

"There's a sense of responsibility, but also a sense of excitement as to what we can bring to this show,” says Luke Evans, making his Broadway debut as Frank-N-Furter. “[Sam Pinkleton] put together some of the most eclectic freaks he's ever met, and we've all done our spin on each of our roles, so what you see will be like nothing else you've ever seen—but you'll still know that it's The Rocky Horror Show."

Evans recognizes that it’s “a very special show with the most extraordinary audience, and timeless messages that seem to have resonated with generation after generation,” adding: “Now we hold the mantle and I'm really proud of what we've done. I love that we put smiles on people's faces every night."

Juliette Lewis, making her Broadway debut as Magenta, echoes Evans’ sentiments. "You're honoring certain things that you expect, but at the same time, it's Rocky Horror for 2026,” she says. “It honors and celebrates queer culture today. And people who've ever felt outside or feel a little bit deadened by the hardships of life, we want to give you a kick-start. That's what people are leaving the theater with, a really nice feeling. It gives you a nice kick in the pants."

For Pinkleton, "The opportunity of doing it on Broadway in 2026 is thinking about the collision of people that will come through the doors. People who know every word, people who've had their lives saved by it, people who don't really like it, people who don't know it. Rocky Horror is bigger than any of us,” he emphasizes. “There's something to grab onto no matter what your relationship is to the show. Rocky Horror has a big beating heart, and so do all the people who made it. I hope that comes through in the production."

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, who plays Columbia, is having the time of her life in her long-awaited Broadway debut. "It's whimsical, it's dark and it's still a little bit camp, but there are high stakes,” she says of Pinkleton’s world.

Former “virgin” Stephanie Hsu—who’d never seen Rocky Horror before getting the call to play Janet—promises a good time. "Everyone who comes and who's seen Rocky Horror, whether it's the callouts or just the enthusiasm, it is such a love language. This is a really rare experience where you get to just bask and jump into a pool of love every single night."

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