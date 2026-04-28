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David Lindsay-Abaire’s The Balusters Extends Broadway Engagement

The comedy adds two weeks at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

News
by Sophia Rubino • Apr 28, 2026
Kayli Carter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Anika Noni Rose and Jeena Yi in ”The Balusters"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

What to Know

  • The Balusters by David Lindsay-Abaire extends its Broadway run at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, with a new closing date of June 7 (previously May 24)
  • The production features an all-star cast including Anika Noni Rose, Richard Thomas, Marylouise Burke, Ricardo Chavira, Margaret Colin and more, directed by Kenny Leon
  • This Broadway satire centers on a neighborhood association thrown into chaos when a proposal to install a stop sign sparks a hilarious feud

This meeting is not adjourned. David Lindsay-Abaire's The Balusters, directed by Kenny Leon, will now play the final performance of its limited engagement at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on June 7, extending two weeks beyond its previously announced closing date of May 24.

The all-star cast features Tony winner Anika Noni Rose, Marylouise Burke, Kayli Carter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Ricardo Chavira, Margaret Colin, Michael Esper, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Richard Thomas and Jeena Yi.

In The Balusters, the Vernon Point Neighborhood Association is a passionate bunch, whether squabbling over historically inaccurate porch railings or debating trash can protocol. Still, no one is prepared for the neighbor-versus-neighbor battle royale that ensues when a newcomer to the board suggests the unthinkable: installing a stop sign on the corner of the enclave’s prettiest block.

Get tickets to The Balusters!

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