David Lindsay-Abaire’s The Balusters Extends Broadway Engagement

This meeting is not adjourned. David Lindsay-Abaire's The Balusters, directed by Kenny Leon, will now play the final performance of its limited engagement at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on June 7, extending two weeks beyond its previously announced closing date of May 24.

The all-star cast features Tony winner Anika Noni Rose, Marylouise Burke, Kayli Carter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Ricardo Chavira, Margaret Colin, Michael Esper, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Richard Thomas and Jeena Yi.

In The Balusters, the Vernon Point Neighborhood Association is a passionate bunch, whether squabbling over historically inaccurate porch railings or debating trash can protocol. Still, no one is prepared for the neighbor-versus-neighbor battle royale that ensues when a newcomer to the board suggests the unthinkable: installing a stop sign on the corner of the enclave’s prettiest block.

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