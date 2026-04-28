 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Megan Thee Stallion to Exit Moulin Rouge! on Broadway May 1

The Grammy-winning performer will end her run as Zidler earlier than planned as the production continues its run through August 30

News
by Jonah de Forest • Apr 28, 2026
Megan Thee Stallion in "Moulin Rouge!"
(Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

What to Know

  • Megan Thee Stallion will depart Broadway's Moulin Rouge! on May 1, ending her run as Harold Zidler earlier than previously scheduled
  • A replacement for Zidler from May 2 through May 17 will be announced, with Eric Anderson set to return to the role on May 19
  • The Tony-winning musical will play its final performance on Broadway on August 30

Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion will depart Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! on May 1, having previously been announced to perform in the production through May 17. Her early exit was initially relayed through the production’s official Instagram page. Megan is the first female identifying performer to take on the role of Zidler.

“It’s been such an honor to be part of Moulin Rouge and I’ve met so many amazing people in this theater! Y’all work so hard and I have so much respect for the dedication, the stamina, the work ethic, the time and the effort y’all put into the work! I’m so grateful for the cast and crew that made this experience so meaningful," she said in a statement. "Y’all are really some of the kindest human beings I’ve ever met! To all the Hotties that showed up or planned to attend, thank you for supporting me during this incredible journey!”

The actor stepping into the role of Harold Zidler from May 2 through May 17 will be announced soon. Eric Anderson is set to return to the Al Hirschfield Theatre in the role on May 19.

As recently announced, Moulin Rouge! The Musical has been extended an additional five weeks and will now play its final performance on Broadway on August 30.

Get tickets to Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Related Shows

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

from $77.70

Star Files

Eric Anderson

Megan Thee Stallion

Articles Trending Now

  1. See Taraji P. Henson, Cedric the Entertainer & More at Joe Turner’s Come and Gone Opening Night
  2. The Lost Boys Brings Vampires and VIPs to Broadway Opening Night
  3. Ali Louis Bourzgui on The Lost Boys: 'We're Doing Things You've Never Seen on Stage'
Back to Top