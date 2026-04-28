Megan Thee Stallion to Exit Moulin Rouge! on Broadway May 1

Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion will depart Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! on May 1, having previously been announced to perform in the production through May 17. Her early exit was initially relayed through the production’s official Instagram page. Megan is the first female identifying performer to take on the role of Zidler.

“It’s been such an honor to be part of Moulin Rouge and I’ve met so many amazing people in this theater! Y’all work so hard and I have so much respect for the dedication, the stamina, the work ethic, the time and the effort y’all put into the work! I’m so grateful for the cast and crew that made this experience so meaningful," she said in a statement. "Y’all are really some of the kindest human beings I’ve ever met! To all the Hotties that showed up or planned to attend, thank you for supporting me during this incredible journey!”

The actor stepping into the role of Harold Zidler from May 2 through May 17 will be announced soon. Eric Anderson is set to return to the Al Hirschfield Theatre in the role on May 19.

As recently announced, Moulin Rouge! The Musical has been extended an additional five weeks and will now play its final performance on Broadway on August 30.

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