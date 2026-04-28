Rachel Schur Returns as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway; Nik Walker Joins as Billy Flynn

Rachel Schur will re-join the company of Chicago on Broadway as Roxie Hart, with Nik Walker joining as Billy Flynn, on May 4. The two will replace Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas, who play their final performances at the Ambassador Theatre on May 3.

Schur’s Broadway credits include playing Annie and later Roxie in Chicago, and Francine in Jersey Boys. Walker’s previous Broadway credits include Sir Galahad in Spamalot and Aaron Burr in Hamilton. He was most recently seen as one of the six Phantoms in Masquerade.

The current cast of Chicago features Leavitt as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Ballas as Billy Flynn, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron “Mama” Morton, Greg Hildreth as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia Altinay, Zach Bravo, Austin Dunn, Jennifer Dunne, John Michael Fiumara, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Chelsea James, Christopher Kelley, James T. Lane, Jenny Laroche, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mariah Reives, Sean Samuels, Samantha Sturm and Jeff Sullivan.

The Tony-winning revival of Chicago is directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony winner Ann Reinking, with a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.

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