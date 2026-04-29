Mary-Mitchell Campbell to Receive 2026 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has announced that Mary-Mitchell Campbell will receive the 2026 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award.

The award is presented annually to a member of the theater community who has made a substantial contribution of volunteered time and effort on behalf of one or more humanitarian, social service or charitable organizations. Campbell is being recognized for her unwavering dedication to advocacy work through the arts.

“Mary-Mitchell has taken her extraordinary talents and found a way to channel them into something that will have a lasting impact on our community, and help shape its future,” said Heather Hitchens, President & CEO of the American Theatre Wing and Jason Laks, President of the Broadway League in a statement. “Her selfless endeavors have made her so very deserving of this year’s Isabelle Stevenson Award, and we are thrilled to honor her in this way.”

Campbell is a founding member of Musicians United for Social Equity (MUSE), is on the advisory board of MAESTRA, and has music directed and/or supervised numerous events for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the Serious Fun Children’s Network and Kristin Chenoweth’s Broadway Bootcamp. In 2006, Campbell founded Artists Striving to End Poverty (ASTEP). In 2021, after 15 years of delivering arts programming in the United States and around the world as ASTEP, the organization was renamed to Arts Ignite. Marking its 20th anniversary this year, the organization has helped over 45,000 young people globally.

Campbell is a Grammy winner for Some Like It Hot and is most recently credited as the music consultant for Fallen Angels. In 2022, Campbell assumed the role of Music Director for the Encores! series at New York City Center. In celebration of composer Stephen Sondheim’s 90th birthday, Campbell collaborated with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek to create Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration. Campbell served as music director on the project.

As previously announced, Broadway's biggest night will return on June 7. The 79th Annual Tony Awards will be hosted by Grammy winner P!NK and will begin at 8 p.m. ET live on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.