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Operation Mincemeat Announces Full 2026–27 North American Tour Dates

The Broadway hit begins its North American run in September 2026, with additional international stops planned worldwide

News
by Sophia Rubino • Apr 30, 2026
The Broadway cast of "Operation Mincemeat"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

What to Know

  • Operation Mincemeat will launch its 2026–27 North American tour on September 20, 2026, in Providence, Rhode Island, kicking off a run across 25 major cities including Chicago, Boston, Toronto and Los Angeles
  • The Olivier Award–winning musical, which celebrates its 500th Broadway performance in May 2026, will also tour internationally with stops planned in Australia, China, Mexico and New Zealand
  • Written by British comedy group SpitLip, the Broadway production currently stars Julia Knitel, Jeff Kready, Brandon Contreras, Jessi Kirtley and Amanda Jill Robinson; tour casting will be announced later

Mincemeat is on the move! That’s right—the West End and Broadway musical, Operation Mincemeat, has announced the full 2026-27 season dates for the North American leg of its world tour. Further stops on its international journey will include Australia, China, Mexico and New Zealand.

The North American leg of the tour will launch on September 20, 2026 in Providence, Rhode Island, at the Providence Performing Arts Center. The Providence stop is the first of 25 cities across North America, including Chicago, Boston, Toronto, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and more. Casting information will be released at a later date.

Celebrating its 500th performance on Broadway on May 2, Operation Mincemeat began its life across the pond, snagging an Olivier for Best Musical in 2023 before transferring to Broadway in 2025. The musical romp is written and composed by the British comedy group SpitLip, comprising David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts.

The Broadway cast currently features Julia Knitel as Ewen Montagu and others, Jeff Kready as Hester Leggatt and others, Brandon Contreras as Charles Cholmondeley and others, Jessi Kirtley as Jean Leslie and others and Amanda Jill Robinson as Johnny Bevan and others.

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