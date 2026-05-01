Titanique Extends Broadway Run Through September

There are more kooky crazy nights to be had! Everyone’s favorite trip of a retelling, Titanique, directed by Tye Blue, will stay docked in the St. James Theatre until September 20. The campy musical comedy was originally scheduled to play through July 12.

Titanique is a retelling of James Cameron’s classic love story, Titanic, through the lens of French-Canadian songbird Céline Dion and her catalog of hits. Dion hijacks a Titanic museum tour and enchants the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters.

The cast features Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion, Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson, Jim Parsons as Ruth Dewitt Bukater, Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Unsinkable Molly Brown, Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, John Riddle as Cal Hockley and Layton Williams as The Iceberg.

Get tickets to Titanique!