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Titanique Extends Broadway Run Through September

The campy Titanic musical comedy will now play the St. James Theatre through September

News
by Sophia Rubino • May 1, 2026
Marla Mindelle in "Titanique"
(Photo: Evan Zimmerman)

What to Know

  • Titanique, the Céline Dion–inspired Titanic parody musical directed by Tye Blue, has extended its run at the St. James Theatre in New York through September 20
  • The campy jukebox comedy reimagines Titanic through Céline Dion’s hits, as the singer “hijacks” a museum tour to retell the iconic love story
  • The cast includes Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion, along with Melissa Barrera, Frankie Grande, Deborah Cox, John Riddle and more

There are more kooky crazy nights to be had! Everyone’s favorite trip of a retelling, Titanique, directed by Tye Blue, will stay docked in the St. James Theatre until September 20. The campy musical comedy was originally scheduled to play through July 12.

Titanique is a retelling of James Cameron’s classic love story, Titanic, through the lens of French-Canadian songbird Céline Dion and her catalog of hits. Dion hijacks a Titanic museum tour and enchants the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters.

The cast features Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion, Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson, Jim Parsons as Ruth Dewitt Bukater, Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Unsinkable Molly Brown, Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, John Riddle as Cal Hockley and Layton Williams as The Iceberg.

Get tickets to Titanique!

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