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Danny Burstein Makes Broadway History With Record-Breaking 9th Tony Nomination

Nominated for Marjorie Prime, Burstein surpasses Jason Robards Jr. as the most recognized male actor by the Tony Awards

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by Sophia Rubino • May 5, 2026
Danny Burstein
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Danny Burstein earns his 9th Tony Award nomination for Marjorie Prime, becoming the most Tony-nominated male performer in Broadway history
  • The nomination breaks his previous tie with Jason Robards Jr. (8 nominations) and marks a major milestone in Burstein’s stage career
  • Burstein, a 2020 Tony winner for Moulin Rouge! The Musical, has been recognized for roles in Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Gypsy and more

Danny Burstein has made Broadway history with the announcement of this year’s Tony nominations. Burstein, nominated for Best Featured Actor in a Play for Marjorie Prime, now holds nine Tony Award nominations. With this nomination, Burstein becomes the most recognized male actor in Tony Award history.

Burstein was previously tied with Tony winner Jason Robards Jr., who held eight nominations. Burstein received his eighth Tony nomination in 2024 for George C. Wolfe’s revival of Gypsy starring Audra McDonald as Mama Rose and Burstein as Herbie. With 11 nominations, McDonald is currently the most-nominated performer in Broadway history.

This past fall, Burstein starred as Jon in Jordan Harrison’s Marjorie Prime at the Hayes Theater, directed by Anne Kauffman. The production received TK 2026 Tony nominations.

Nominated for his roles in The Drowsy Chaperone, South Pacific, Follies, Golden Boy, Cabaret, Fiddler on the Roof and Gypsy, Burstein won the 2020 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his role as Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Star Files

Danny Burstein

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