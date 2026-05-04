 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Broadway's Just In Time Releases New Singles Featuring Jeremy Jordan and Isa Briones

The four tracks from the Bobby Darin Broadway musical are “Mack the Knife,” "First Real Love," “Who’s Sorry Now" and "Dream Lover"

News
by Sophia Rubino • May 4, 2026
Jeremy Jordan and Isa Briones
(Photo: c/o Polk & Co.)

What to Know

  • Just In Time, the Bobby Darin Broadway musical, has released four singles via Atlantic Records featuring Jeremy Jordan and Isa Briones, including “Mack the Knife,” “Dream Lover” and “Who’s Sorry Now"
  • The Original Broadway Cast Recording was produced by Tom Kirdahy, Alex Timbers and multiple Grammy winners, with a cast led by Jonathan Groff
  • Directed by Alex Timbers, Just In Time tells the story of Bobby Darin’s rise from teen idol to global star, with a Broadway company that includes Isa Briones, Carrie St. Louis and more

Just In Time, the Bobby Darin biomusical, has released four tracks featuring the show’s newest stars, Jeremy Jordan as Bobby Darin and Isa Briones as Connie Francis. The Atlantic Records singles include “Dream Lover” and “Mack the Knife” featuring Jordan, “First Real Love” featuring Jordan and Briones and “Who’s Sorry Now” featuring Briones, all available now.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Just In Time was produced by Tom Kirdahy, two-time Grammy winner Bill Sherman, Andrew Resnick and Alex Timbers; co-produced, recorded and mixed by five-time Grammy winner Derik Lee, with Robert Ahrens serving as executive producer. It features the original Broadway cast, including Jonathan Groff, Gracie Lawrence, Erika Henningsen, Michele Pawk, Joe Barbara, Emily Bergl, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Christine Cornish, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin, John Treacy Egan, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Larkin Reilly.

Developed and directed by Alex Timbers, Just In Time tells the story of the singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. The current Broadway company also features Carrie St. Louis as Sandra Dee, Debbie Gravitte as Polly, Joe Barbara as Steve Blauner and others, Lance Roberts as Ahmet Ertegun and others, Caesar Samayoa as Don Kirshner and others and Emily Bergl as Nina and Mary.

Get tickets to Just In Time!

Related Shows

Just In Time

from $85.99

Star Files

Isa Briones

Jeremy Jordan

Articles Trending Now

  1. Chess, Schmigadoon! & Two Strangers Lead 2026 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards Nominations—Vote Now
  2. Mexodus Leads Winners of 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards
  3. 2026 Drama Desk Awards Nominations Announced: Full List
Back to Top