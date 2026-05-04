Broadway's Just In Time Releases New Singles Featuring Jeremy Jordan and Isa Briones

Just In Time, the Bobby Darin biomusical, has released four tracks featuring the show’s newest stars, Jeremy Jordan as Bobby Darin and Isa Briones as Connie Francis. The Atlantic Records singles include “Dream Lover” and “Mack the Knife” featuring Jordan, “First Real Love” featuring Jordan and Briones and “Who’s Sorry Now” featuring Briones, all available now.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Just In Time was produced by Tom Kirdahy, two-time Grammy winner Bill Sherman, Andrew Resnick and Alex Timbers; co-produced, recorded and mixed by five-time Grammy winner Derik Lee, with Robert Ahrens serving as executive producer. It features the original Broadway cast, including Jonathan Groff, Gracie Lawrence, Erika Henningsen, Michele Pawk, Joe Barbara, Emily Bergl, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Christine Cornish, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin, John Treacy Egan, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Larkin Reilly.

Developed and directed by Alex Timbers, Just In Time tells the story of the singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. The current Broadway company also features Carrie St. Louis as Sandra Dee, Debbie Gravitte as Polly, Joe Barbara as Steve Blauner and others, Lance Roberts as Ahmet Ertegun and others, Caesar Samayoa as Don Kirshner and others and Emily Bergl as Nina and Mary.

Get tickets to Just In Time!