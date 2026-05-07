The Book of Mormon Cancels Broadway Performances Through May 17 After Theater Fire

A fire broke out at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre on the morning of May 4, resulting in the cancellation of the May 5–6 performances of The Book of Mormon. On May 6, the production released a joint statement with The Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG), which represents the show, stating performances of The Book of Mormon are canceled through May 17. Performances are anticipated to resume in the coming weeks, and another update regarding performances will be shared next week. Ticket holders for impacted performances will be notified via their point of purchase to receive refunds or reschedule.

The statement also shared that the fire was limited to the follow spot booth of the O’Neill, and that at this time, the exact cause of the fire is unknown. ATG Entertainment and The Book of Mormon are working with a team of industry professionals to begin repairs needed to the building.

As reported during an initial press conference by FDNY Assistant Chief David Simms, the blaze started in the electrical room between the fourth and fifth floors. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and it was upgraded from a two-alarm to three-alarm emergency before being extinguished. One firefighter suffered minor injuries. Simms stated that there is significant damage to the fourth floor electrical room, which contains lighting equipment and chandelier fixtures.

The Book of Mormon currently stars Kevin Clay as Elder Price, Diego Enrico as Elder Cunningham and Sydney Quildon as Nabulungi, with Charlie Franklin as Elder McKinley and Jacques C. Smith as Mafala Hatimbi. The musical comedy won nine 2011 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The Eugene O’Neill Theatre was established in 1925 under its original moniker, the Forrest Theatre. First developed by the Shuberts, the venue has been operated by Jujamcyn Theaters since 1982. The Book of Mormon has been running at the O’Neill for over 15 years, having premiered on Broadway in 2011.