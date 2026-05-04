The Book of Mormon Performances Canceled After Fire at Historic Eugene O’Neill Theatre

A fire broke out at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre on the morning of May 4, resulting in the cancellation of the May 5–6 performances of The Book of Mormon.

The production released the following joint statement with The Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG), which represents the show: “Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the cast and company of The Book of Mormon and our audiences, performances for The Book of Mormon will be cancelled on Tuesday, May 5 and Wednesday, May 6. The show will continue to work with theatre owners, ATG Entertainment, the FDNY and other relevant parties to assess the damage resulting from a fire at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre this morning. Ticket holders will be notified by point of purchase for exchanges or refunds.”

As reported during a press conference by FDNY Assistant Chief David Simms, the blaze started in the electrical room between the fourth and fifth floors. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and it was upgraded from a two-alarm to three-alarm emergency before being extinguished. One firefighter suffered minor injuries. Simms stated that there is significant damage to the fourth floor electrical room, which contains lighting equipment and chandelier fixtures.

The Book of Mormon currently stars Kevin Clay as Elder Price, Diego Enrico as Elder Cunningham and Sydney Quildon as Nabulungi, with Charlie Franklin as Elder McKinley and Jacques C. Smith as Mafala Hatimbi. The musical comedy won nine 2011 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The Eugene O’Neill Theatre was established in 1925 under its original moniker, the Forrest Theatre. First developed by the Shuberts, the venue has been operated by Jujamcyn Theaters since 1982. The Book of Mormon has been running at the O’Neill for over 15 years, having premiered on Broadway in 2011.