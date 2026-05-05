At 96, June Squibb Makes Tony Awards History With First-Ever Nomination

At 96 years old, June Squibb has become the oldest Tony nominee in the award’s history. For her role as Marjorie in Second Stage Theater’s revival of Marjorie Prime by Jordan Harrison, Squibb has nabbed a nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Play.

This nomination marks Squibb’s first. She made her Broadway debut in Gypsy in 1959, and went on to originate roles in The Happy Time and Gorey Stories. Squibb was an understudy in Sacrilege, returning to Broadway in 2018 as a replacement in Waitress.

The previous record was held by Lois Smith, who at 89 years old was nominated for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her role in The Inheritance in 2020.

A finalist for the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Marjorie Prime reinvents the family drama in a rumination on aging, artificial intelligence, memory, mortality, love and legacy. The play examines the blurred line between a life lived and a life remembered.