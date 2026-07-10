Dolly Parton's Story Comes to Broadway in DOLLY: A True Original Musical—Tickets Are Now on Sale

Tickets are now on sale for DOLLY: A True Original Musical on Broadway, which brings the life of country superstar Dolly Parton to the stage. The musical arrives at the St. James Theatre following its world premiere in Nashville last summer. Broadway performances begin on December 7, with opening night set for January 19, 2027, which is Parton's 81st birthday. Want to throw a DOLLY party? Head here for group sales.

Parton co-wrote the show’s book with Maria S. Schlatter and serves as a producer on the project. Tony winner Bartlett Sher directs, with choreography by Mandy Moore. No stranger to theater, Parton wrote the music and lyrics for 9 to 5: The Musical, which premiered on Broadway in 2009.

The creative team features scenic designer Derek McLane, costume designer Jennifer Moeller, lighting designer Donald Holder, sound designer Peter Hylenski and video designers Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom. Hair design is by Robert Pickens with makeup design by Studio Pickens.

Featuring the singer-songwriter’s catalog of hits, which includes “9 to 5,” “Coat of Many Colors” and “Jolene”—DOLLY: A True Original Musical dramatizes Parton’s rags-to-rhinestones journey from the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee to the bright lights of Hollywood.

Casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

Get tickets to DOLLY: A True Original Musical!