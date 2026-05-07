Maya Rudolph Extends Broadway Run in Oh, Mary! Through July 5

Missed Maya’s Mary? The Emmy winner is sticking around for more. Maya Rudolph will extend her run in Oh, Mary! as Mary Todd Lincoln through July 5. She began performances on April 28 and was originally scheduled for a limited engagement through June 20.

In addition to Rudolph, Phillip James Brannon as Mary’s Husband, Cheyenne Jackson as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant will remain with the company through July 5.

Written by Tony winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! centers on the miserable Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. The play premiered off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in February 2024 before opening on Broadway in July 2024.

Get tickets to Oh, Mary!