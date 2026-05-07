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Maya Rudolph Extends Broadway Run in Oh, Mary! Through July 5

The Emmy winner continues as Mary Todd Lincoln alongside full cast

News
by Sophia Rubino • May 7, 2026
Maya Rudolph in "Oh, Mary!"
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

What to Know

  • Maya Rudolph extends Oh, Mary! Broadway run through July 5, continuing her role as Mary Todd Lincoln after beginning performances April 28
  • Full cast, including Cheyenne Jackson, Bianca Leigh and Phillip James Brannon, remains with the production for the extended engagement
  • Tony-winning play by Cole Escola, directed by Sam Pinkleton, continues its Broadway run—get tickets now

Missed Maya’s Mary? The Emmy winner is sticking around for more. Maya Rudolph will extend her run in Oh, Mary! as Mary Todd Lincoln through July 5. She began performances on April 28 and was originally scheduled for a limited engagement through June 20.

In addition to Rudolph, Phillip James Brannon as Mary’s Husband, Cheyenne Jackson as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant will remain with the company through July 5.

Written by Tony winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! centers on the miserable Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. The play premiered off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in February 2024 before opening on Broadway in July 2024.

Get tickets to Oh, Mary!

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