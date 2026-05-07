Schmigadoon! Extends Broadway Run at Nederlander Theatre Through January 2027

Schmigadoon! is keeping its doors open. The Apple TV series-turned-musical, directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, will now run until January 3, 2027 at the Nederlander Theatre. This marks the first extension of the Golden Age musical comedy, which was originally scheduled to run through September 6, 2026.

Schmigadoon! was recently nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The show follows New York doctors Josh and Melissa as they set out on a couples’ backpacking retreat in an effort to revitalize their relationship. After getting lost on the trail, they find themselves in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a Golden Age musical come to life. The townspeople won’t stop singing, the bridge out leads nowhere and the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.

The musical stars Alex Brightman as Josh Skinner and Sara Chase as Melissa Gimble, with Ana Gasteyer as Mildred Layton, Ann Harada as Florence Menlove, Brad Oscar as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla as Emma Tate, Ayaan Diop as Carson, Ivan Hernandez as Doc, Max Clayton as Danny Bailey, McKenzie Kurtz as Betsy and Maulik Pancholy as The Reverend.

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