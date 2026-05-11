Sam Linda to Join Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway as Ed; Robb Sapp Heads on Tour

Sam Linda, who has played Ed in the North American tour of Disney's The Lion King since 2024, will step into the role on Broadway from June 9 through September 6. Robb Sapp, who is currently playing Ed on Broadway, will take Linda’s place in the touring company for the same timeframe.

Linda, who makes his Broadway debut as Ed, has previously performed at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre and Drury Lane Theater. Sapp has played Ed in the Broadway production of The Lion King since 2021. He has previously performed with the show’s Las Vegas sit-down production and the North American tour. His other Broadway credits include Wicked and Shrek.

Sapp will play the following three North American tour engagements: Aronoff Center in Cincinnati from June 10–July 5; Playhouse Square in Cleveland (Sapp’s hometown) from July 8–August 16; and Place des Arts in Montreal from August 19–September 6.

The Lion King principal company currently includes Gavin Lee as Scar, Ntsepa Pitjeng-Molebatsi as Rafiki, L. Steven Taylor as Mufasa, Ben Jeffrey as Pumbaa, Fred Berman as Timon, Mduduzi Madela as Simba, Pearl Khwezi as Nala, Cameron Pow as Zazu, James Brown-Orleans as Banzai and Bonita J. Hamilton as Shenzi. Caleb Beltran and Firo Oliva alternate as Young Simba; Andrea Guzman and Emma Origenes alternate as Young Nala.

Approaching 30 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues as one of the most popular stage musicals of all time. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 30 global productions have been seen by over 130 million people. Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages, there are currently eight productions of The Lion King around the world.

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