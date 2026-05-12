Hamilton Welcomes Marcus John, Lencia Kebede & More to Broadway Cast Beginning May 12

Hamilton on Broadway welcomes five new principal cast members to the production beginning May 12: Marcus John as Alexander Hamilton, Lauren Mariasoosay as Eliza Hamilton, Lencia Kebede as Angelica Schuyler, Wallace Smith as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison and Amina Faye as Peggy Schuyler/Mariah Reynolds.

John, Mariasoosay and Faye make their respective Broadway debuts at at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. John was a member of the touring companies of Hamilton, Rent: 20th Anniversary (Benny) and the Mamma Mia! Farewell Tour.

Mariasoosay performed as Eliza in the North American touring company of Hamilton and originated the role of Catherine Parr in the Canadian production of SIX: The Musical. She has also toured with Aladdin and Cats.

Kebede performed as the first full-time Black Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, toured with Hamilton as Angelica and Rent as Joanne and has sung backup for Beyoncé Knowles Carter.

Smith returns to Hamilton after performing in the Chicago, L.A. and Broadway companies. His previous Broadway credits include American Idiot, Rocky, the 2009 revivals of Hair and Ragtime, the 2011 revival of Godspell, the 2014 revival of Les Misérables, and The Lion King.

Faye previously played Jane Seymour in the national tour of SIX: The Musical and appeared off-Broadway in the Public Theater’s productions of Suffs and The Seat of Our Pants.

The current Broadway cast of Hamilton includes Donald Webber, Jr. as Aaron Burr, Simon Longnight as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Isaiah Johnson as George Washington, David Guzman as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton and Jarrod Spector as King George III.

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