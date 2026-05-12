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Operation Mincemeat Extends Broadway Run Through February 2027

The Olivier Award-winning musical comedy will now play at the John Golden Theatre through February 14, 2027

News
by Sophia Rubino • May 12, 2026
The cast of "Operation Mincemeat"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

What to Know

  • Operation Mincemeat has extended its Broadway run for the ninth time, now playing at the John Golden Theatre through February 14, 2027
  • The Olivier Award-winning musical comedy, based on a real World War II deception operation, opened on Broadway on March 20, 2025
  • Created by U.K. comedy group SpitLip, the production features a cast including Julia Knitel, Jeff Kready and Brandon Contreras, with direction by Robert Hastie and choreography by Jenny Arnold

They're keeping the mission alive. Operation Mincemeat, the musical caper based on a World War II deception operation, has extended its run for the ninth time. The show, which opened on Broadway at the John Golden Theatre on March 20, 2025, will now run through February 14, 2027.

A transfer of the Olivier Award-winning West End production, Operation Mincemeat is written and composed by the U.K. comedy group SpitLip, comprising David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts. The cast currently features Julia Knitel as Ewen Montagu and others, Jeff Kready as Hester Leggatt and others, Brandon Contreras as Charles Cholmondeley and others, Jessi Kirtley as Jean Leslie and others and Amanda Jill Robinson as Johnny Bevan and others. The understudies are Robert Ariza, Allison Guinn, Sam Hartley, Gerianne Pérez and Lexi Rabadi.

Directed by Robert Hastie, the show has choreography by Jenny Arnold, set and costume design by Olivier Award nominee Ben Stones, lighting design by Tony and Olivier Award winner Mark Henderson, sound design by Tony Award nominee Mike Walker, orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Steve Sidwell and music direction and supervision by Olivier Award nominee Joe Bunker. Karen Moore serves as production stage manager and Carrie Gardner is casting director.

Get tickets to Operation Mincemeat!

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