 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Tracee Ellis Ross to Star in Extended Broadway Run of Every Brilliant Thing

Ross will make her Broadway debut in Duncan Macmillan’s solo play at the Hudson Theatre

News
by Sophia Rubino • May 18, 2026
Tracee Ellis Ross
(Photo: Erik Melvin)

What to Know

  • Tracee Ellis Ross will make her Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing on July 7, succeeding Mariska Hargitay in the solo play by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe
  • The Broadway production of Every Brilliant Thing has been extended through August 9, with Ross joining after Daniel Radcliffe completes his run on May 24 and Hargitay begins performances May 26
  • Best known for Black-ish, Ross is a Golden Globe-winning actor whose credits also include Girlfriends, Black Mirror, American Fiction and Candy Cane Lane

Tracee Ellis Ross, best known for playing Rainbow Johnson on ABC's Black-ish, will succeed Mariska Hargitay in Every Brilliant Thing, making her Broadway debut. Written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, the solo show began performances at Broadway's Hudson Theatre on February 21 and officially opened on March 12. Originally scheduled to close on May 24, the production has now been extended through August 9, with Ross beginning performances on July 7. Hargitay will make her Broadway debut on May 26 and Daniel Radcliffe will complete his run on May 24 as scheduled.

“I’ve been a fan of Tracee’s work for a long time and knew her quick-wit, intelligence and emotional depth would be the perfect fit for Every Brilliant Thing,” said Macmillan in a statement. “We are beyond thrilled that she has chosen to make her Broadway debut with us this summer. We can’t wait to welcome her to the Hudson Theatre, and for audiences to experience her unique take on the play.”

Ross is a Golden Globe winner for her portrayal of Johnson. Her other credits include Girlfriends, Black Mirror, American Fiction, The Family McMullen and Candy Cane Lane.

Get tickets to Every Brilliant Thing!

Related Shows

Every Brilliant Thing

from $77.70

Articles Trending Now

  1. How a Call From Denzel Washington Brought Debbie Allen Back to Broadway With Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
  2. 2026 Drama Desk Awards Winners: Ragtime, Schmigadoon! and The Balusters Lead the Night
  3. 2026 Tony Awards Nominees Shine at Broadway’s Meet the Nominees Press Junket
Back to Top