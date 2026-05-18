Tracee Ellis Ross to Star in Extended Broadway Run of Every Brilliant Thing

Tracee Ellis Ross, best known for playing Rainbow Johnson on ABC's Black-ish, will succeed Mariska Hargitay in Every Brilliant Thing, making her Broadway debut. Written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, the solo show began performances at Broadway's Hudson Theatre on February 21 and officially opened on March 12. Originally scheduled to close on May 24, the production has now been extended through August 9, with Ross beginning performances on July 7. Hargitay will make her Broadway debut on May 26 and Daniel Radcliffe will complete his run on May 24 as scheduled.

“I’ve been a fan of Tracee’s work for a long time and knew her quick-wit, intelligence and emotional depth would be the perfect fit for Every Brilliant Thing,” said Macmillan in a statement. “We are beyond thrilled that she has chosen to make her Broadway debut with us this summer. We can’t wait to welcome her to the Hudson Theatre, and for audiences to experience her unique take on the play.”

Ross is a Golden Globe winner for her portrayal of Johnson. Her other credits include Girlfriends, Black Mirror, American Fiction, The Family McMullen and Candy Cane Lane.

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