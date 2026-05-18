Inside the 2026 Drama Desk Awards Ceremony

The 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards were held on May 17 at New York City’s Town Hall, concluding yet another awards show in this bustling theater season. Hosted by Titanique star Marla Mindelle, the ceremony awarded theatrical honors to shows of the 2025–2026 Broadway, off-Broadway and off-off-Broadway season. Broadway.com stopped by the ceremony to document the nominated cast and creative team members, including Joshua Henry, John Lithgow, Caissie Levy and John Krasinski, who attended with wife Emily Blunt. Check out photo highlights and the full gallery below.