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Inside the 2026 Drama Desk Awards Ceremony

Hosted by Titanique star Marla Mindelle, the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards celebrated the best of Broadway, off-Broadway and off-off-Broadway theater

Photo Op
by Sophia Rubino • May 18, 2026
"Marjorie Prime" stars Danny Burstein, Cynthia Nixon and Christopher Lowell show off a tribute to co-star June Squibb
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • The 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards took place on May 17, 2026 at Town Hall in New York City, honoring outstanding Broadway, off-Broadway and off-off-Broadway productions from the 2025-2026 theater season
  • Hosted by Titanique star Marla Mindelle, the ceremony featured appearances from John Krasinski and Emily Blunt and wins for Joshua Henry, John Lithgow and Caissie Levy
  • Broadway.com captured exclusive photos at the Drama Desk Awards, including nominated casts, creative teams and award winners

The 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards were held on May 17 at New York City’s Town Hall, concluding yet another awards show in this bustling theater season. Hosted by Titanique star Marla Mindelle, the ceremony awarded theatrical honors to shows of the 2025–2026 Broadway, off-Broadway and off-off-Broadway season. Broadway.com stopped by the ceremony to document the nominated cast and creative team members, including Joshua Henry, John Lithgow, Caissie Levy and John Krasinski, who attended with wife Emily Blunt. Check out photo highlights and the full gallery below.

Five-time Drama Desk nominee Marla Mindelle, nominated this year for co-writing and performing in Titanique, hosted the event. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Joshua Henry won for playing Coalhouse Walker Jr. in Ragtime. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
John Lithgow earned a Drama Desk Award for his performance as Roald Dahl in Giant. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Ragtime star Caissie Levy won her first Drama Desk Award for playing Mother in the revival. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Drama Desk nominee John Krasinski and wife Emily Blunt at the 2026 Drama Desk Awards. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here

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The 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards

Show Closed

This production ended its run on May 17, 2026

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