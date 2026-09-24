Bowen Yang Extends Oh, Mary! Broadway Run Through January 2027

It's still Bow Mary season at the Lyceum Theatre. Bowen Yang will continue his run in Oh, Mary! on Broadway as Mary Todd Lincoln for an additional six weeks, through January 17, 2027. Originally scheduled for a 12-week engagement through December 6, Yang made his Broadway debut on September 15.

Yang was a cast member on Saturday Night Live for over seven years, which earned him five Emmy nominations. He co-hosts the podcast Las Culturistas and the podcast's award show, the Las Culturistas Culture Awards. His other credits include the Wicked films, Fire Island, The Wedding Banquet, Dicks: The Musical, writing on the first season of Schmigadoon! and co-producing Titanique on Broadway.

Current Oh, Mary! cast members Phillip James Brannon as Mary’s Husband, Barrett Foa as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone and Tony Macht as Mary's Husband's Assistant will also continue with the show.

Directed by Sam Pinkleton, Cole Escola's Oh, Mary! centers on the miserable Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

Get tickets to Oh, Mary!