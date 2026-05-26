Mariska Hargitay Makes Broadway Debut Tonight in Every Brilliant Thing

Mariska Hargitay makes her Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing on May 26, succeeding the production’s original star, Daniel Radcliffe. Hargitay will perform in the interactive solo play through July 5 at the Hudson Theatre. After Hargitay takes her final bow, Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross will assume the role from July 7–August 9, when the production is scheduled to close.

Hargitay is an Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress, producer and director, best known for her portrayal of Captain Olivia Benson on NBC's Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. In addition to starring on the show, she also serves as an executive producer and director.

A 2026 Tony nominee for Best Revival of a Play, Every Brilliant Thing takes audiences on a journey through one person’s life, where loss, love and glimmers of hope illuminate the breadth of the human condition. This one-of-a-kind theatrical experience is written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe and directed by Jeremy Herrin and Macmillan.

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