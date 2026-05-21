Titanique Stars Talk 2026 Tony Nominations, Céline Dion and Breaking Broadway Rules

We’re highlighting the 2026 musical Tony nominees this week on The Broadway Show! Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek and Managing Editor Beth Stevens sailed over to Titanique, which has 4 total nominations, including Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical. Penned by Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue, Titanique is a high-camp retelling of James Cameron’s cinematic love story through the prism of Céline Dion and her catalog of hits.

The kooky-crazy cast features Rousouli as Jack, Melissa Barrera as Rose, Jim Parsons as Ruth Dewitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as the Unsinkable Molly Brown, Frankie Grande as Victor Garber and John Riddle as Cal Hockley. Mindelle received a Best Actress nod for her hilarious take on Dion and Layton Williams nabbed a nomination for his high-octane performance as The Iceberg. “It's just gag after gag, joke after joke. It's like we're playing tennis,” says Williams. “And because everyone's such superstars, they just rise up. When it's their moment to shine, they take it.”

Speaking on the impact of being recognized on multiple fronts by Tony voters, Mindelle says, "I get emotional every show because I'm living my dreams and I'm three-time nominated and who cares if I win? I've done something that no other female in my category has done. I'm breaking glass ceilings as they say, and I feel like Céline has done that in her life as well."

Watch the video below to hear more from Mindelle, Williams and Rousouli ahead of the ceremony on June 7:

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