The Broadway Show Spotlights 2026 Tony-Nominated Musicals

Get your dancing shoes on, because The Broadway Show is spotlighting this year's Tony-nominated musicals! Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek and Managing Editor Beth Stevens speak with the stars and creators behind Titanique, Schmigadoon!, The Lost Boys, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Ragtime, Cats: The Jellicle Ball, The Rocky Horror Show and Chess on this week's episode.

Hear Titanique's own Celiné Dion, Marla Mindelle, The Iceberg Layton Williams and king of the world Constantine Rousouli get sentimental over the show's Broadway success story.

Schmigadoon! director-choreographer Christopher Gattelli and actresses Sara Chase and Ana Gasteyer reflect on their nominations and audience reactions to the Golden Age musical.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) stars Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty, director Tim Jackson and creators Kit Buchan and Jim Barne open up about the Tony-nominated musical love letter to New York City, and the two characters at the heart of its story.

The Lost Boys star Shoshana Bean, director Michael Arden, scenic and video designer Dane Laffrey and The Rescues' songwriter Kyler England discuss finding the balance between spectacle and substance in the Tony-nominated musical.

Listen to the Ragtime! The revival's stars Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz and Nichelle Lewis, as well as director Lear deBessonet and choreographer Ellenore Scott, speak to the Tony-nominated production's renewed relevance and urgency.

Cats: The Jellicle Ball Tony nominees—André De Shields (Old Deuteronomy), directors Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, choreographers Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons and costume designer Qween Jean—weigh in on bringing the revolutionary reimagining to Broadway.

Chess Tony nominees Nicholas Christopher, Hannah Cruz and Bryce Pinkham share their excitement for the musical's recognition, and reveal their initial reactions to being nominated.

Then, get an inside look at the star-studded Family Equality Gala with Tony winner Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and more. The event raised over one million dollars to help members of the LGBTQ+ community build families.

Plus, hear from the 2026 Broadway Across America/BTC apprentices and take a peek inside the whirlwind New York City trip that concluded their 14-week experience.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 21 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.