Death of a Salesman’s Laurie Metcalf’s Tony Dream Date Pick? No Notes

You know that feeling when you have a crush on someone and they actually know your name? Here at Broadway.com, we have talent crushes on more people than we can count, so we understand the thrill.

Asked to name their celebrity Tony dream dates, nominees shouted out stars like Ryan Gosling, Winona Ryder and Céline Dion. But Death of a Salesman star Laurie Metcalf skipped Hollywood entirely and picked Ragtime star Joshua Henry. Honestly, if Laurie Metcalf says she’d take you to the Tonys, you kind of already won.