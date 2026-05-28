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Death of a Salesman’s Laurie Metcalf’s Tony Dream Date Pick? No Notes

Tony nominees name dream dates like Ryan Gosling and Winona Ryder

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by Beth Stevens • May 28, 2026
Laurie Metcalf

What to Know

  • Death of a Salesman nominee Laurie Metcalf chose a Ragtime star as her ultimate Tony Awards dream date
  • Broadway stars named favorites including Ryan Gosling, Winona Ryder and Céline Dion
  • Metcalf skipped Hollywood entirely and gave a Broadway favorite her seal of approval

You know that feeling when you have a crush on someone and they actually know your name? Here at Broadway.com, we have talent crushes on more people than we can count, so we understand the thrill.

Asked to name their celebrity Tony dream dates, nominees shouted out stars like Ryan Gosling, Winona Ryder and Céline Dion. But Death of a Salesman star Laurie Metcalf skipped Hollywood entirely and picked Ragtime star Joshua Henry. Honestly, if Laurie Metcalf says she’d take you to the Tonys, you kind of already won.

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