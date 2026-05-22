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House of Tugger: Backstage at Cats: The Jellicle Ball With Sydney James Harcourt, Episode 4: Jellicle Cats Come Out Tonight

Episode four of the Broadway.com vlog features high school audiences, cast reflections and a cameow from Marty Lauter, aka Marcia Marcia Marcia!

House of Tugger
by Jonah de Forest • May 22, 2026
Sydney James Harcourt

What to Know

  • Sydney James Harcourt’s fourth House of Tugger episode takes viewers backstage and to the stage door at Cats: The Jellicle Ball
  • The episode features cast members Baby Byrne, Garnet Williams, Dudney Joseph Jr., Bebe Nicole Simpson, Xavier Reyes and Jonathan Burke discussing the production’s impact on audiences
  • Ken Ard reflects on seeing the off-Broadway staging of Cats: The Jellicle Ball, while Harcourt captures in-show audience moments and a cameow from Marty Lauter, aka Marcia Marcia Marcia

Hello, kitty! Hamilton alum Sydney James Harcourt has been bringing the heat as Rum Tum Tugger in Cats: The Jellicle Ball on Broadway, a Ballroom-inspired reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic musical. The party doesn't stop there, as the feline phenomenon is strutting into the role of Broadway.com's newest vlogger with his series House of Tugger. For six weeks, Harcourt is taking us behind-the-scenes at the Broadhurst Theatre, where The Jellicle Ball's cats and kittens bring it to the runway, serve looks and vogue the house down.

In episode four, the Jellicle crew perform for a packed house of high school seniors and Harcourt signs glossy pictures for his adoring fans. Baby Byrne, Garnet Williams, Dudney Joseph Jr., Bebe Nicole Simpson, Xavier Reyes and Jonathan Burke speak to the impact of this production on audiences. Ken Ard reflects on seeing the off-Broadway staging of Cats: The Jellicle Ball, which he likens to a religious expierence. Harcourt also sneaks in some footage of him interacting with the audience during the show—keep your eyes peeled for a cameow from Marty Lauter, aka Marcia Marcia Marcia. 

Episodes are released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

 

 Get tickets to Cats: The Jellicle Ball!

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Cats: The Jellicle Ball

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Star Files

Ken Ard

Jonathan Burke

Baby Byrne

Sydney James Harcourt

Dudney Joseph Jr.

Marty Lauter

Xavier Reyes

Bebe Nicole Simpson

Garnet Williams
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