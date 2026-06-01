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Tickets Now on Sale for Rachel Zegler-Led Evita on Broadway

Jamie Lloyd’s reimagining of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical begins performances February 27, 2027 at the Winter Garden Theatre

Now On Sale
by Jonah de Forest • Jun 1, 2026
Rachel Zegler and the West End cast of "Evita"
(Photo: Marc Brenner)

What to Know

  • Tickets are now on sale for Evita on Broadway, with Rachel Zegler reprising her Olivier-winning turn as Eva Perón at the Winter Garden Theatre
  • Jamie Lloyd directs the new revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s musical, beginning previews February 27, 2027 ahead of a March 25 opening night
  • Additional casting and creative team details, including an Eva Perón alternate, will be announced at a later date

A little touch of star quality is coming to Broadway! Tickets are now on sale for Evita, a radical reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s musical epic helmed by Jamie Lloyd. Rachel Zegler reprises her Olivier-winning turn as Eva Perón, the controversial First Lady of Argentina whose reign divided a nation. Performances will begin at the Winter Garden Theatre on February 27, with an official opening set for March 25, 2027.

Additional casting, including an Eva Perón alternate and creative team members, will be announced shortly. Before Evita plants its flag at the Winter Garden, Lloyd’s confetti-coated revamp of Much Ado About Nothing will run at the same venue from October 31, 2026 to January 10, 2027. Lloyd previously directed Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard, which won Best Revival of a Musical at the 2024 Tony Awards.

Evita's iconic score includes songs like “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina,” “Oh What A Circus,” “Another Suitcase in Another Hall” and the Oscar-winning “You Must Love Me.” 

Get tickets to Evita!

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