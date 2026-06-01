Tickets Now on Sale for Rachel Zegler-Led Evita on Broadway

A little touch of star quality is coming to Broadway! Tickets are now on sale for Evita, a radical reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s musical epic helmed by Jamie Lloyd. Rachel Zegler reprises her Olivier-winning turn as Eva Perón, the controversial First Lady of Argentina whose reign divided a nation. Performances will begin at the Winter Garden Theatre on February 27, with an official opening set for March 25, 2027.

Additional casting, including an Eva Perón alternate and creative team members, will be announced shortly. Before Evita plants its flag at the Winter Garden, Lloyd’s confetti-coated revamp of Much Ado About Nothing will run at the same venue from October 31, 2026 to January 10, 2027. Lloyd previously directed Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard, which won Best Revival of a Musical at the 2024 Tony Awards.

Evita's iconic score includes songs like “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina,” “Oh What A Circus,” “Another Suitcase in Another Hall” and the Oscar-winning “You Must Love Me.”

Get tickets to Evita!