Death of a Salesman Tony Nominees Discuss the Emotion Driving the Acclaimed Broadway Revival

We’re highlighting the 2026 play Tony nominees this week on The Broadway Show! Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek and Managing Editor Beth Stevens sat down with three of the Tony nominees for Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, which has nine total nominations, including Best Revival of a Play. Joe Mantello directs the revival, with stars Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf and Christopher Abbott also earning 2026 Tony nominations. Ben Ahlers makes his Broadway debut in the production, rounding out the Loman family.

Pulitzer Prize in Music recipient Caroline Shaw is nominated for Best Original Score, a rarity for a play. "There's such a journey with all the characters," Shaw notes, referencing her attempt to capture "a well of emotion that wants to come out but doesn't spring forth until the very end." In creating the music, her goal was "to support the drama and create an environment for these characters and these actors where we can find the most incisive articulations of emotion."

Abbott has one of the most emotionally charged moments in Salesman, erupting towards the end of the second act. His fresh approach to the play allowed him to access his singular version of Biff. “There are some plays that you hold off on just in case you might do it down the road, subconsciously or not. For me, this has been one of them,” he says. “It's special. It's nostalgic. You're living through some sort of nostalgia already, and I'm aware of that.”

Watch the video below to hear more from Shaw, Abbott and Metcalf ahead of the ceremony on June 7:

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