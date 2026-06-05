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Ragtime Nominee Ben Levi Ross Has a Very Specific Idea for a Night Out With Tony Host P!NK

While other nominees dreamed of duets and aerial stunts, Ross imagined something far less predictable

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by Beth Stevens • Jun 5, 2026
Ben Levi Ross

What to Know

  • Ragtime nominee Ben Levi Ross gave a surprising response when asked what he’d want to do with Tony host P!NK
  • Other nominees imagined singing with the Grammy winner or joining her gravity-defying aerial performances
  • The playful answers showcased the different ways Broadway stars are fantasizing about meeting this year’s Tony host

When you think of Tony host P!NK, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? Pop star? Aerial silks? Gravity-defying performances? A powerhouse voice? There’s no shortage of ways to describe the multitalented performer.

But when we asked Tony nominees what fun thing they’d most like to do with the artist also known as Alecia Beth Moore, Ragtime nominee Ben Levi Ross gave an answer we never saw coming: “Seafood tower.” Leave it to Ross to skip the aerial acrobatics and dream instead of an extravagant night out with the superstar.

Other nominees had more expected fantasies in mind, including soaring high above Radio City or singing a duet with the Grammy winner, though a couple of them might need to brush up on the lyrics to “Perfect” first.

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