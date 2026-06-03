Christopher Gattelli's The Fantasticks Revival and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Gloria Join Second Stage's 2026-2027 Season

Soon it’s gonna rain! Tony winner Christopher Gattelli's reimagining of the off-Broadway favorite, The Fantasticks, will be a part of Second Stage's 2026-2027 Broadway season. The new production will be joined by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Gloria at the Helen Hayes Theater, in addition to three off-Broadway plays produced by the not-for-profit.

This staging of The Fantasticks will mark the first Broadway production of Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones' 1960 musical, based on the 1894 play, Les Romanesques. This re-envisioned The Fantasticks follows two boys, Matt and Lewis, and their two mothers in a mischievous plan to make the young men fall in love. Gattelli will direct and choreograph the revival, with new orchestrations by Tony nominee Sam Davis and scenic design by Jason Sherwood. It set to begin previews at the Hayes Theater on October 22 and open on November 16.

Also at the Hayes will be Jacobs-Jenkins’ Pulitzer Prize-finalist play, Gloria, directed by Evan Cabnet. The dark comedy follows a group of low-level employees in the cutthroat offices of a prestigious New York City magazine, frantically trying to claw their way up the corporate ladder. Ruthless and driven, they’re willing to do almost anything to get ahead – even as their once-glamorous industry collapses around them. The production will begin previews on March 17, 2027 ahead of an April 5 opening night.

Off-Broadway, Second Stage will display the world premiere of Bryna Turner's dark comedy, The Visitors, directed by Jenna Worsham. The play follows Joanna and her three siblings as they arrive at her New York apartment that goes awry after a shocking announcement that promises to change everything. The production will begin previews at the Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center on October 21 ahead of a November 5 opening night.

Another world premiere, Second Stage will present Miranda Rose Hall’s play Work of Devotion at off-Broadway's Irene Diamond Stage. The play follows a group of 8th century nuns in rural Italy desperate to make meaning out of their constrained lives. When their leader dies in a freak accident, the women ask themselves: How do we actually want to live? The production will begin previews on February 3, 2027 and open on February 22.

Finally, Second Stage's off-Broadway season will conclude with the New York premiere of Naomi Lorrain's play how to roll a blunt at the Irene Diamond Stage. Maya is a writer. James is a painter. They’re best friends — and their college exes are about to get married… to each other. Should Maya and James go to the wedding? Of course they shouldn’t. But will they? Directed by Colette Robert, how to roll a blunt will begin preview performances on April 14 and officially open on April 28.

Casting and additional creative team members for Second Stage's 2026-2027 season will be announced at a later date.