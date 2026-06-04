Laura Marano to Make Off-Broadway Debut in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

No woe here! Laura Marano, known for her performance as Ally Dawson on Disney Channel’s Austin and Ally will make her off-Broadway debut in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre. Autumn Best, who currently stars in the role, will play her final performance at New World Stages on June 22, with Marano beginning performances on June 24.

Marano broke out on Disney Channel and can be seen in the films Lady Bird, The War with Grandpa, Superbad, The Perfect Date and Choose Love. Marano’s latest movie Original Sound was released in theaters, and her future credits include Above & Below and House of Holloway.

The cast of Spelling Bee currently features Philippe Arroyo as Chip Tolentino, Leana Rae Concepcion as Marcy Park, Jon Cryer as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, Justin Cooley as Leaf Coneybear, Kevin McHale as William Barfée, Jasmine Amy Rogers as Olive Ostrovsky, Matt Manuel as Mitch Mahoney, Best as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre and Lilli Cooper as Rona Lisa Peretti.

Get tickets to The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee!