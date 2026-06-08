 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

She Mothered: Caissie Levy Wins Her First Tony Award for Ragtime

Levy took home Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her acclaimed performance as Mother in Lincoln Center Theater’s revival

News
by Sophia Rubino • Jun 8, 2026
Caissie Levy
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Caissie Levy won the 2026 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her performance as Mother in Lincoln Center Theater’s Broadway revival of Ragtime
  • The victory marks Levy’s first Tony nomination and first Tony win
  • Ragtime, featuring a book by Terrence McNally and a score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, is based on E.L. Doctorow’s novel and follows three families pursuing the American Dream in early 20th-century America

Broadway veteran Caissie Levy won the 2026 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her performance as Mother in Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of Ragtime. The win was announced at the 79th Annual Tonys ceremony at Radio City Music Hall on June 7.

This marks Levy's first Tony nomination and first win. Her other Broadway credits include her debut as Penny Pingleton in Hairspray, Elphaba in Wicked, Sheila in Hair, Molly Jensen in Ghost The Musical, Fantine in Les Misérables, Elsa in Frozen, Rose Stopnick Gellman in Caroline, or Change and Eva in Leopoldstadt.

In her acceptance speech, Levy shared a loving message with her family: "Playing Mother has been one of the greatest gifts of my artistic life and being mother to my kids has been the greatest joy of my life. Izaiah and Talulah I love you. Although I'm not there to tuck you in every tonight, you have to know that a part of my heart stays home with you."

Featuring a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Ragtime is a sweeping musical adaption of E.L. Doctorow’s novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker Jr. and his beloved Sarah, Jewish immigrant Tateh and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother. All grasping for the same dream, if only they can hold onto it.

Below, check out Tony winner Levy's conversation with Tamsen Fadal on The Broadway Show.

 

Get tickets to Ragtime!

Related Shows

Ragtime

from $152.32

Star Files

Caissie Levy

Articles Trending Now

  1. Ali Louis Bourzgui, Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy and More Win Big at the 2026 Tony Awards — Full Winners List
  2. 10 Best Moments From the 2026 Tony Awards' 'Leading Lady Marmalade' Opening Number
  3. 2026 Tony Awards Red Carpet Photos: See Broadway’s Biggest Stars Arrive
Back to Top