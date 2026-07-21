& Juliet on Broadway Welcomes Corey Mach and Ben Jackson Walker This Summer

No fear, Shakespeare! Corey Mach will join the Broadway company of & Juliet as the brilliant bard this summer, with Ben Jackson Walker reprising his role with the Broadway company as Romeo. Mach will begin performances on August 4, with Walker following on August 13 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Shakespeare is currently played by Drew Gehling, who will play his final performance in & Juliet on August 2. Liam Pearce will depart the production on August 9.

Mach originated the role of Shakespeare in the first national tour of & Juliet. His Broadway credits include Merrily We Roll Along, Kinky Boots, Hands on a Hardbody and Godspell. On tour, he has starred in Wicked, Flashdance the Musical and Rent. On screen, Mach can be seen in Uncoupled, FBI, The Blacklist and Elsbeth.

Walker originated the role of Romeo in the Toronto and Broadway productions of & Juliet and reprised the role on the U.K. tour. On screen, he can be seen in Just Picture It, Honor Society, Orange is the New Black and Evil.

Mach and Walker join current cast members Gianna Harris as Juliet, Alison Luff as Anne, Michael Iván Carrier as May, Chrissy Metz as Angélique and Nathan Levy as François. Joey Fatone and Paulo Szot will share the role of Lance throughout the summer.

Created by David West Read and directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber, & Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love—on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life,” “That's The Way It Is,” “Can't Stop the Feeling” and many more.

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